Woman injured after crashing vehicle into barn in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a barn in Penn Township.

Officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Fruitville Pike just after 6 a.m. on Saturday and found a vehicle with heavy damage all over. A woman was seen slumped over in the driver's seat.

When first responders arrived, the woman was responsive and was taken to the hospital after being freed from the vehicle.

The Manheim woman remains at the hospital with multiple trauma-related injuries, police said.