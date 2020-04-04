Woman flees on foot after hit-and-run vehicle crash in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman fled on foot after a vehicle accident in Ephrata Friday afternoon, police say.
At around 12:38 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle accident on the 200 block of West Main Street.
Police say witnesses reported a woman in a white sedan crossed over the centerline and drove head on into an incoming pickup truck.
The 49-year-old man of Reinholds, who was driving the truck, was not injured, according to officials.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police say.
The woman who fled from the scene was later identified by police and will receive a summons for charges including damage to attended vehicles, driving on a suspended license and driving on the right side of the roadway, according to officials.
RELATED: Police seek to identify suspected hit-and-run driver accused of striking mailbox in Manchester Township, York County