Woman flees on foot after hit-and-run vehicle crash in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A woman fled on foot after a vehicle accident in Ephrata Friday afternoon, police say.

At around 12:38 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run vehicle accident on the 200 block of West Main Street.

Police say witnesses reported a woman in a white sedan crossed over the centerline and drove head on into an incoming pickup truck.

The 49-year-old man of Reinholds, who was driving the truck, was not injured, according to officials.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, police say.