Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

Police say the crash is being treated as a DUI investigation.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Manheim woman died on Friday after being involved in a 2-vehicle crash.

Police say, Sarah Zimmerman, 87, died on impact on March 3 after a vehicle drove out in front of her.

According to state police, Zimmerman was driving east on Route 322 in Elizabeth Township when a vehicle pulled out from Pumping Station Road to turn left onto Route 322.

Zimmerman's vehicle struck the second vehicle in the left front corner.

The driver of that vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered head injuries; they were taken to the hospital for treatment.