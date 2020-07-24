Woman accused of leaving 2 kids in car for more than an hour outside Lancaster Wegman's store

Jessica Pizarro was charged with endangering the welfare of children, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 34-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of children after she allegedly left two kids in a parked car for over an hour last week at a Manheim Township shopping center.

Jessica Pizarro, of Mountville, was charged last Friday after the incident, which occurred around 11:11 a.m. outside a Wegman's store on the 2000 block of Crossings Boulevard, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Pizarro left the children, ages 6 and 8, inside her vehicle unattended. The vehicle was not running, and the temperature at the time exceeded 84 degrees, police say.