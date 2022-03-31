The Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated character actor posed for photos with the staff at 3 Sisters Park in Ephrata Wednesday night.

EPHRATA, Pa. — There's been another celebrity sighting in Lancaster County.

Last month, social media was abuzz when Justin Bieber stopped by the City Star Diner in Manheim to have breakfast. The signer posed for photos with staff members at the restaurant between bites of his morning croissant.

This week, two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee William H. Macy was spotted at Three Sisters Park, a Thai and Cambodian fusion restaurant in Ephrata.

Macy, the star of the long-running Showtime series "Shameless," posed for photos with members of the restaurant's staff after dining there Wednesday night, Three Sisters Park said on its Facebook page.

Last night our staff had the pleasure of serving William H. Macy! We admire your work and are very appreciative of your kindness! Thank you for your patronage in the Ephrata area. Hope to see you again😊 Posted by 3 Sisters - Ephrata on Thursday, March 31, 2022

This isn't the first time Macy has been spotted in Lancaster County, where he and wife Felicity Huffman reportedly have relatives. Macy was seen working out at a Crossfit gym in Ephrata in 2018 and shopping at the Ephrata Walmart in 2014.

The 72-year-old actor has had numerous memorable movie and television roles over the years, including used car salesman and criminal conspiracy member Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 Coen Brothers film “Fargo” — a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

He also had memorable roles in movies like “Mystery Men," "Seabiscuit" and “Wild Hogs.”

In addition to his TV work in "Shameless," Macy has had recurring roles in TV series like “ER” and ”Sports Night," where he acted alongside his wife.

Macy is one of many stars to visit Lancaster County over the last decade or so.

Lady Gaga was spotted numerous times a few years ago, shopping for groceries and frequenting a downtown Lititz watering hole when she was dating Lancaster County native and actor Taylor Kinney. Her sightings routinely went viral on social media.

Katy Perry was seen at a local tourist attraction a few years back, rock legend Chubby Checker was once spotted window shopping on Queen Street in Lancaster, and Green Day was recently seen playing some arcade games at a downtown venue.

Most recently, the Vermont-based jam band Phish was rumored to have performed a New Year's Eve concert at Rock Lititz this past year – though they never officially disclosed the location of the top-secret show.