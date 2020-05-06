Westbound ramp of Route 283 to Route 722 in Lancaster County to close Monday

The ramp will be closed for up to a month while workers complete a drainage, grading, and reconstruction project, PennDOT said

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that on Monday morning, the westbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 (State RoadO will be closed, and traffic will be detoured for up to one month as interchange reconstruction work continues in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

PennDOT said the ramp will close for about a month, beginning Monday at 9 a.m., while workers complete drainage, grading, realignment and reconstruction of the ramp.

Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes, PennDOT said. The primary signed detour uses westbound Route 283 to the exit for Route 772 and Mount Joy/Manheim to return on eastbound Route 283 to Route 722 and State Road.

However, many motorists may want to consider using the exit for Route 741 and East Petersburg to access northbound Route 722, PennDOT said.

The $18.5 million contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.

Route 722, State Road traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10 using barrier and barrels to separate traffic from the work area within the Route 283 interchange for Landisville.

A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, however travelers should expect changing traffic patterns during overnight and pre-dawn operations, PennDOT said.

This section of Route 722 averages 13,000 vehicles traveled daily.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange.