Elderly woman dies in Lancaster County fire

LANCASTER, Pa. — An elderly Lancaster County woman died in a fire Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township, authorities said in a press release.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found inside a home on the 200 block of Fannie Avenue by firefighters dispatched to the scene, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

Rescuers attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Police say the woman was the only occupant of the house.

The fire was reported at 8:30 a.m. The initial report was of a single family structure with smoke coming from the back of the house.

Willow Street Fire Co and Lancaster City Bureau of Fire were the first units on scene. They were assisted by members of Lampeter, New Danville, Lancaster Township and West Willow fire companies.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by fire marshals with the Pennsylvania State Police. The investigation into the death of the victim is being conducted by the West Lampeter Township Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.