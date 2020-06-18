Water main break closes portion of Route 272 in Ephrata, Lancaster County

The break closed Route 272 between Meadow Valley Road and Rothsville Road, Ephrata Police say. Motorists should avoid the area.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A portion of Route 272 in Ephrata will be closed for "an extended period" while work crews repair a broken water main, according to Ephrata Police.

The break closed South Reading Road between Meadow Valley Road and Rothsville Road, police say. The affected area is a major thoroughfare, and motorists are advised to avoid it if possible.

Those who do need to access the road are advised to follow the detours.