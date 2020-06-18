Water main break closes portion of Route 272 in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — A portion of Route 272 in Ephrata will be closed for "an extended period" while work crews repair a broken water main, according to Ephrata Police.
The break closed South Reading Road between Meadow Valley Road and Rothsville Road, police say. The affected area is a major thoroughfare, and motorists are advised to avoid it if possible.
Those who do need to access the road are advised to follow the detours.
