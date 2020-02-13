WATCH: Live feed of snow goose migration in Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County

HDonTap, in conjunction with the state Game Commission, has a live feed of the snow goose migration. Thousands of birds are gathering there.

The best times to view snow geese on the lake are sunrise (before they leave to feed in neighboring fields) and sunset (as they return from feeding to roost).

Other species of waterfowl including tundra swans, Canada geese, and many species of ducks can be viewed throughout the day.