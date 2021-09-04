Tractor driver injured in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

The victim was operating a tractor that was pulling a manure spreader on Route 322 East in Clay Township when it was struck in the rear by a sedan, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a John Deere tractor Friday morning in Lancaster County, police say.

The incident occurred on Route 322, between Wissler Road and Durlach Road in Clay Township, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The tractor was traveling east along the side of the roadway, pulling a manure spreader, police say. It was struck in the rear by a vehicle that was also traveling east, according to police.

The operator of the tractor was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, police say.