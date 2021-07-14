Crash in downtown Lititz causes power outage, street closures

A vehicle crash in downtown Lititz Wednesday morning has caused a power outage and will impact traffic for "a significant amount of time," according to police.
The crash occurred this morning on South Broad Street at Juniper Lane, police say. It involved a box truck and a passenger sedan.
Police, fire crews, and EMS remain on the scene.
As a result, South Broad Street is closed from East Main Street to West Orange Street, according to police.
Police said they will release more information as it becomes available, but advise motorists to avoid the area until the scene is clear.