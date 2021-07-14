Crash in downtown Lititz causes power outage, street closures

South Broad Street will be closed from East Main Street to West Orange Street for "a significant amount of time," according to Lititz Police.

A vehicle crash in downtown Lititz Wednesday morning has caused a power outage and will impact traffic for "a significant amount of time," according to police.

The crash occurred this morning on South Broad Street at Juniper Lane, police say. It involved a box truck and a passenger sedan.

Police, fire crews, and EMS remain on the scene.

As a result, South Broad Street is closed from East Main Street to West Orange Street, according to police.