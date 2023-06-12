Police: Thief breaks into car parked at Lancaster County park

The thief allegedly broke into the car by smashing the passenger window and stole a wallet inside the vehicle, police claim.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a vehicle break-in at Speedwell Forge County Park.

The alleged theft occurred Sunday afternoon at the park's south lot, located at 1925 Oak Lane, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The victim reported that someone smashed through the passenger window in order to get inside the car. The thief stole a wallet containing $100 in cash and approximately $100 in gift cards.