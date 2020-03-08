Vandals strike at Veterans Honor Park in Warwick Township, Lancaster County

Park officials say a group of juveniles were spotted running from the park. Police are investigating.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a case of vandalism at the Veterans Honor Park in Warwick Township, near the Lititz Public Library.

The vandalism occurred within the last week, police say.

Several males were seen in the area of the park, and ran off when park officials drew near.

The reporting party said the juveniles were between the ages of 8 and 15. They ran into a nearby housing tract, police say.

Park officials remind the public that desecration of the honor park for veterans constitutes a felony offense under federal statutes and is also a crime with potential enhancement provisions under Pennsylvania statute.

Complete costs for repair and restoration has not been determined, according to police.

Anyone with further information concerning this senseless act is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.