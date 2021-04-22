Vaccinate Lancaster center will expand walk-in availability, evening hours

Same-day appointments at the Center, located at Park City Mall, will be available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day, the center said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 19.

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center announced it will expand its walk-in, same-day COVID-19 vaccine availability, while also extending its evening hours by 30 minutes each day, starting Friday.

The vaccination center, located at 600 Park City Center in Lancaster, will also continue to offer appointments in advance via its website, VaccinateLancaster.org, and call center, 717-588-1020.

“With a continued increase in vaccine supply, we now have the ability to offer our community members convenient options for getting their COVID-19 shot,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition. “Individuals can now choose to either schedule their shot in advance or walk into our vaccination center on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The center began offering limited daily same-day appointments last week, with hundreds of community members taking advantage of the option.

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center has provided more than 120,000 vaccines to the community since opening on March 10. With more than 20,000 first-dose vaccines planned per week, the center has thousands of appointments available well into May.