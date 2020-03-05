Update: Missing man found

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (May 3): Police say Perez was found safe last night.
Police are looking for a man last seen in Columbia borough.
On May 2, Columbia borough police entered Melquiades Perez as a missing person.
Officials say he was last seen on April 22 and may be driving a charcoal colored 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Pennsylvania registration plate LHD5964.
Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts or his vehicle, should contact Columbia Police Station at (717)-684-7735 or submit a tip by texting LANCS to 847411.