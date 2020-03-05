x
Update: Missing man found

Officials say he was last seen on April 22 and may be driving a charcoal colored 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Pennsylvania registration plate LHD5964.
Credit: The Columbia Borough Police Department
Officials say Melquiades Perez was last seen on April 22.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (May 3): Police say Perez was found safe last night.

Previous

Police are looking for a man last seen in Columbia borough.

On May 2, Columbia borough police entered Melquiades Perez as a missing person.

Officials say he was last seen on April 22 and may be driving a charcoal colored 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander with Pennsylvania registration plate LHD5964.

Anyone with information on Perez's whereabouts or his vehicle, should contact Columbia Police Station at (717)-684-7735 or submit a tip by texting LANCS to 847411.

