Lancaster County healthcare center temporarily closed after sprinkler system malfunction

The Union Community Care Center on S. Kinzer Avenue in New Holland suffered severe water damage due to the Dec. 26 malfunction.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County health center is temporarily closed due to heavy water damage brought on by a malfunction with the building's sprinkler and HVAC system.

An assessment of the damage determined the building's medical and dental spaces are inoperable and are closed for patient care until the damage can be repaired, the health center said.

Union Community Care patients are being contacted to reschedule at another location in Lancaster, Lebanon, or Denver, or for a telehealth appointment.

“Our health center suffered from an unfortunate incident within the WellSpan building, creating serious barriers to healthcare for our New Holland patients,” said Alisa Jones, Union Community Care President & CEO. “It has been our privilege to serve the New Holland community, and we are working tirelessly to make sure the community continues to have a trusted health home with open doors. We see you, we hear you, and we are working to care for you."

"As we do so, we ask for your support while we work with WellSpan Health to restore our medical and dental spaces in a way that allows us to accessibly and safely care for the New Holland community," Jones continued.