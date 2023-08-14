Police: Manheim man stole $1,700 from his employer over one-month span

Ulysiss Torres allegedly disguised the thefts from a Speedway located on Lancaster Road in Penn Township with a series of phony transactions, police claim.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing theft charges after police say he stole more than $1,700 from his employer over a one-month span.

Ulysiss Torres, of Manheim, was charged earlier this month following an investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The investigation began on Aug. 4 when a Speedway gas station on the 600 block of Lancaster Road in Penn Township contacted authorities about the suspected theft. Management at the business told responding officers that an employee, later identified as Torres, was suspected of stealing cash over a period of several weeks, beginning in June.

The employer reported that Torres stole the cash through a series of phony transactions that he attempted to disguise by transferring money to his personal account through Cash App.

The suspected thefts were captured on the business surveillance system, police said.

The investigation confirmed the employer's suspicion, and Torres was charged and arrested for theft. He was interviewed, processed and released, according to police.