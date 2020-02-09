x
Lancaster County

Proposed settlement has UGI paying $1.1 million for fatal explosion

UGI also commited to building a near $39 million training center as part of the proposed settlement
A proposed settlement between UGI and Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has the company paying more than $1.1 million in civil penalities for a fatal 2017 explosion in Manor Township

In the proposal, that still has to be approved, UGI would pay penalties of $1.1 million to the PUC. UGI also commited to building a training center, with an estimated cost of nearly $38 million and completion date in 2021.

This comes more than three years after a house explosion killed a UGI worker and injured three other people. 

The NTSB investigated and determined an improperly installed part is the likely cause of the explosion. 