Second suspect in deadly 2020 Lancaster County shooting sentenced to 18-40 years in prison

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 23, was sentenced as part of a plea agreement. He and Joshua Luciano are guilty of shooting and killing 21-year-old Alexander Rivera.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The second suspect charged in the 2020 shooting death of a man outside a Lancaster County motor lodge will serve up to 40 years in prison following a sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced.

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 23, was sentenced to a term of 18 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, and aggravated assault by Lancaster County Judge Jeffrey Wright, prosecutors said.

The sentence was part of a negotiated plea between counsel, prosecutors said.

Gonzalez-Inthiphan and another suspect, Joshua Lucanio, shot and killed 21-year-old Alexander Rivera and wounded another victim on the night of March 19, 2020, outside the 1722 Motor Lodge on Route 340 in East Lampeter Township, according to prosecutors.

“Given his comparative culpability and his cooperation at trial against his co-defendant, the Commonwealth believes that this a fair resolution,” said First Assistant District Attorney Todd Brown, who also noted he received input from the victim’s family during the negotiations.

Brown prosecuted and detailed the facts of the case before the court during the hearing, which consisted of Gonzalez-Inthiphan and Luciano discharging firearms out of a blue Acura MDX following a disputed marijuana deal.

Rivera was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, while the other victim, a 25-year-old man, was struck in the abdomen.