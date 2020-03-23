Two people charged with stealing puppies in Earl Township

Jennifer Goldthwaite, 41, and Christopher Gordon, 20, both of Flemington, New Jersey, were charged with burglary and unlawful taking.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were charged with stealing six Golden Retriever puppies in Earl Township on Saturday night, according to the New Holland Police Department.

At around 10:13 p.m., police were dispatched to a house on the 600 block of Maple Grove Road for suspicious activity.

A man reported that people were trying to enter his house and that they may be trying to steal puppies he had for sale. Officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked up the street from the house and investigated.

Police say Goldthwaite was inside the vehicle. Gordon walked up to the vehicle and identified himself as the driver.

Officers say neither of their stories matched as to why they were there so late.

The man who contacted police identified the pair as the people who came to look at his French Bulldog puppies earlier in the day, police say.

Officers took the two into custody.

Police later looked through the windows of the vehicle and discovered a box with six Golden Retriever puppies.

The pair did not say where the puppies had come from. Goldthwaite said they belonged to her, according to police.

Upon investigation, police checked all places that advertised Golden Retrievers for sale in the area to see if any were stolen.

Several hours later, with the assistance of Ephrata police detectives, New Holland police located the owner of the puppies, who did not know that Goldthwaite and Gordon stole them.

The owner also said that the pair were inquiring about the puppies earlier, according to officials.

The puppies were returned to the owner, valuing just under $5,000, police say.