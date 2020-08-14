Two men charged in connection to Lancaster County woman's fatal overdose in February

Marcel Gordon, 37, of Lancaster, and Andre Wilson, 29, of Columbia, are accused of supplying the drugs that contributed to Cheryl Dunkle's death, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County men have been charged in connection to a woman's fatal overdose in February, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

Marcel Gordon, 37, of Lancaster, and Andre Wilson, 29, of Columbia, are each charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility for their involvement in delivering illicit drugs to Cheryl Dunkle, who was found dead in the parking lot of the Kendig Square Shopping Center on Feb. 14, police say.

A subsequent toxicology report on Dunkle's death indicated she had died from a combination of prescription and illicit drugs, according to police.

An investigation led to the filing of charges against Dunkle and Wilson on June 13.