Two Lancaster County women convicted of driving with drugs in their systems in separate trials

Sherry Guard, 56, and Johanna Fisher, 47, were both found guilty last week, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two women from Lancaster County were convicted of driving under the influence of controlled substances in separate trials last week, Lancaster County prosecutors say.

Sherry Guard, 56, and Johanna Fisher, 47, were each convicted of DUI and related offenses in separate court proceedings.

Both will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge David Totaro at future hearings.

Guard was convicted of driving with amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other substances in her system in Lancaster on April 23, 2019, prosecutors say.

According to testimony, Guard stopped her vehicle on Seymour Street, leaving it running. She then got into a work truck parked on the block and began rummaging through it. The truck's owner called police, leading to her arrest, prosecutors say.

Fisher was convicted of her second DUI offense on March 10, 2019, according to prosecutors. She had Ambien in her system when she was stopped in Ephrata Township.

Prosecutors say Fisher ran a red light -- by several seconds -- while under the influence of the prescription drug. She had a dog on her lap while the car was in motion, according to testimony.