Two charged with causing $11,000 in damage after shooting out windows

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two individuals were charged with causing at least $11,000 in damage after shooting out windows in West Lampeter Township, police say.

Tyler Stoltzfus and Jospeh Duignan, both 19 of Willow Street, were charged with 19 counts of criminal mischief, according to court documents.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department investigated criminal mischief during the overnight hours between January 26 and March 5 in which the windows of vehicles and residences were shot out.