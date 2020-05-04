Two charged after violating stay-at-home order in Columbia borough

Police charged two individuals after they were blocking the sidewalk and drinking alcohol on the 1100 block of Grinnell Avenue.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were charged after violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order Sunday morning, police say.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Grinnell Avenue for suspicious activity.

Police charged Natasha Long and Bernardo Teran after they were blocking the sidewalk while drinking alcoholic beverages, officials say.