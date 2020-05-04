Two charged after violating stay-at-home order in Columbia borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were charged after violating Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order Sunday morning, police say.
Shortly before 10 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Grinnell Avenue for suspicious activity.
Police charged Natasha Long and Bernardo Teran after they were blocking the sidewalk while drinking alcoholic beverages, officials say.
Neither of them lives in the area or were visiting anybody on the block, according to police.
RELATED: Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 1,493 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 11,510
RELATED: Lawmaker requests clarity from Gov. Wolf after troopers ticket woman for taking a drive while under stay-at-home order