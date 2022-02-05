x
Lancaster County

Burglars strike again at Lancaster County gun dealer

Four suspects broke through the front door of Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown early Sunday morning and stole 14 long guns, according to Northwest Regional Police.
Credit: Northwest Regional Police Department

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after burglars struck at an Elizabethtown firearms dealer.

A total of 14 long guns were stolen from Trop Gun Shop, located on the 900 block of North Hanover Street, in the early morning hours Sunday, according to Northwest Regional Police

It's at least the third time that guns have been stolen from the Elizabethtown-based business since 2016, according to FOX43 news records. 

Police say four suspects smashed through the front entrance of the store at 4:34 a.m. Sunday and stole the guns inside. The suspects were no longer at the scene when officers from the Northwest Regional and Elizabethtown Borough police departments arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact NWRPD Det. Chuck Tobias at (717) 689-5598 ext. 131 or ctobias@nwrpd.org or ATF Agent Ryan Kovach at ryan.kovach@atf.gov.

