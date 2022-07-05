Suspects charged in burglary of Lancaster County gun shop

Two 19-year-old suspects from Harrisburg and two juvenile suspects were charged with the May 1 burglary of Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown, police say.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged four suspects with the May 1 burglary of Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown.

Naron Wililams, 19, and James T. Scott, 19, and two juvenile suspects, all from the Harrisburg area, have been charged in the alleged burglary, according to Northwest Regional Police.

Police say the suspects, all wearing masks, broke through the front door of the gun store, which is located on the 900 block of North Hanover Street and stole 14 long guns.

It's at least the third time that guns have been stolen from the Elizabethtown-based business since 2016, according to FOX43 news records.

An investigation by NLCPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives identified Williams, Scott, and the juveniles as the offenders in this case. All four were taken into custody by Harrisburg City Police and returned to Lancaster County to face charges, according to police.

Williams and Scott are charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy, and unlawful possession of firearms.