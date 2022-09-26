Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County

The large piece of equipment could take up to 8 hours to transport from Columbia to Manheim on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Expect traffic delays on the route authorities say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township.

It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile journey, which will take it from the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge St. in Columbia to the South Manheim Substation on 375 Bucknoll Road, south of the Manheim borough.

The convoy is expected to leave Columbia at 9 a.m., according to Manheim Township Police and PPL.

The route will take the transformer along Route 462, Route 741, Route 30 and Fruitville Pike.

Police vehicles, PPL line trucks, and a tree-trimming vehicle will be part of the convoy accompanying the transformer on its journey.