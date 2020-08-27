Traffic stop leads to drug, firearms charges for Lancaster man, police say

Bryson Flowers was found to be in illegal possession of two handguns and a quantity of suspected crack, heroin, marijuana, and prescription drugs, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 25-year-old Lancaster man is facing drug and firearms charges after police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving Tuesday afternoon in the city.

Bryson Flowers was driving a red Mitsubishi Outlander on the 300 block of South Ann Street when police say they conducted a traffic stop.

When Flowers exited the vehicle, an officer observed a handgun on the floor near where he had been sitting, police say. Flowers does not have a concealed carry permit and is prohibited from owning, possessing, or carrying a firearm, according to police.

Officers also detected the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of Flowers' car, according to police.

A search of the vehicle found a backpack behind the center console that contained quantities of suspected heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, powder cocaine, Oxycodone, and Alprazolam, police say.

A search of the vehicle's trunk revealed a .40-caliber carbine rifle, which was also seized as evidence, police say. Flowers was taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station.

Flowers is charged with two counts of persons not to possess (etc.) firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, six counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary traffic violation.