Traffic stop leads to arrest on outstanding warrant from Puerto Rico for Lancaster man, police say

Carlos Padilla-Acosta was wanted on suspicion of committing burglary in 2015, according to Manor Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A traffic stop in Lancaster last month led to an arrest on an outstanding warrant from Puerto Rico for a 34-year-old Lancaster man, police say.

Carlos Padilla-Acosta was pulled over for failing to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Manor Boulevard and Valley Drive at 12:13 p.m. on Feb. 23, according to Manor Township Police.

The officer identified Padilla-Acosta, and ran a check for outstanding warrants, where he discovered Padilla-Acosta was wanted on felony burglary charges in Puerto Rico, police say. The warrant, dated August 12, 2015, stated that Puerto Rico would extradite Padilla-Acosta in the event of his capture, police say.