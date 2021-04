The crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Hahnstown Road near Glenwood Drive in East Cocalico Township, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County road was closed this morning while emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer truck in East Cocalico Township.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of Hahnstown Road, near Glenwood Drive, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Several poles and wires were knocked to the ground by the crash.