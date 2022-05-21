Three people injured after vehicle strikes horse-drawn wagon in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a horse-drawn wagon in Lancaster County.
On May 21, around 9:32 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash on the 500 block of Musser School Road, in Upper Leacock Township.
According to police's preliminary investigation, a Volkswagen Golf traveling west struck a horse-drawn wagon that was traveling east.
The driver of the Volkswagen, an 86-year-old Ephrata woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Two people on the wagon, a 69-year-old woman and her 44-year-old daughter were thrown from the wagon on impact and were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries, police say.
The horse died at the scene.
Police have not said what caused the crash in the first place.