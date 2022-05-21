Three people injured after vehicle strikes horse-drawn wagon in Lancaster County

According to police's preliminary investigation, a Volkswagen Golf traveling west on Musser School Road struck a horse-drawn wagon traveling east.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital on Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a horse-drawn wagon in Lancaster County.

On May 21, around 9:32 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a crash on the 500 block of Musser School Road, in Upper Leacock Township.

According to police's preliminary investigation, a Volkswagen Golf traveling west struck a horse-drawn wagon that was traveling east.

The driver of the Volkswagen, an 86-year-old Ephrata woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Two people on the wagon, a 69-year-old woman and her 44-year-old daughter were thrown from the wagon on impact and were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries, police say.

The horse died at the scene.