Three dead in Route 222 two-vehicle crash in West Earl Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say three people died yesterday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 southbound in West Earl Township.
Around noon yesterday, a Honda Accord traveling northbound on Route 222 crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes where the vehicle struck a Chevrolet Venture head-on, police say.
The 73-year-old driver of the Honda and the 60-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were both declared dead at the scene.
According to police, the 60-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
A second passenger of the same vehicle, an 8-year-old child, suffered minor injuries, police say.
Route 222 was closed for about three and a half hours.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Detective Ray at the West Earl Township Police Department at 717-859-1411 extension 118.