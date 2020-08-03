Three dead in Route 222 two-vehicle crash in West Earl Township

Both drivers were declared dead at the scene.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say three people died yesterday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 southbound in West Earl Township.

Around noon yesterday, a Honda Accord traveling northbound on Route 222 crossed over the center median into the southbound lanes where the vehicle struck a Chevrolet Venture head-on, police say.

The 73-year-old driver of the Honda and the 60-year-old driver of the Chevrolet were both declared dead at the scene.

According to police, the 60-year-old passenger of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A second passenger of the same vehicle, an 8-year-old child, suffered minor injuries, police say.

Route 222 was closed for about three and a half hours.