Third day of George Floyd protests in Lancaster

A group of about 75 people gather in front of the city's police station and march to the Lancaster County Courthouse and Lancaster County Prison

LANCASTER, Pa. — For the third straight day, a group of protesters gathered in Lancaster decrying the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man whose death sparked a wave of protests nationwide.

After gathering at the intersection of West Chestnut and North Prince Streets near the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, the group marched to the Lancaster County Courthouse and Lancaster County Prison before returning to the middle of the downtown area.

Supporters honked horns as they drove by, while others who were either frustrated at snarled traffic or disagreed with the protests themselves voiced frustration, but the gathering remained peaceful while FOX43 was present.