Police search for man accused of starving 2-month-old infant

Terri Young and the child's mother are both charged with child endangerment, aggravated assault of a child, and conspiracy. Young remains at large, police say.

DENVER, Pa. — State Police are attempting to locate a Lancaster County man charged with four felonies relating to the malnourishment of a two-month old baby in his care.

Terri Young, 45, of Denver, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault of a child less than 13, and two counts of criminal conspiracy in the case, according to police.

Young is aware that there's a warrant out for his arrest and has refused to turn himself in to authorities, according to police.

He was last seen on June 5 on Smoketown Road in Denver, police say. He operates an older-model red Chevrolet Suburban and lives in a camper, according to police.

Young is known to stay at the Pinch Pond Campground in Manheim, police say.

Police say Young and the victim's mother, Alanna Gerth, were charged after medical professionals contacted authorities to report concerns about the victim's health.

The baby's doctors said the child was born last December, and was gaining weight appropriately at his first checkup in January.

But on Feb. 23, doctors noticed the child had lost a significant amount of weight and the bones of his ribs, hips, and spine were clearly visible.

Young and Gerth claimed they were feeding the baby formula every three hours, but doctors noted they were not compliant with bringing the baby in for regular checkups.

Doctors determined there was no medical reason for the baby's weight loss and diagnosed him with malnutrition, concluding that the child's parents were failing to provide adequate nutrition. The baby showed "excellent" weight gain when fed regularly by hospital staff, according to his doctors.

The baby was released from Hershey Medical Center on March 1 and was placed in foster care, according to police.