Lancaster County teen accused of leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene after driving over a curb on Muddy Creek Church Road in East Cocalico Township early Saturday morning, police say.

TERRE HILL, Pa. — A Lancaster County teen was accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

The 15-year-old suspect, whose identity was not released, allegedly stole the vehicle and led police on a chase along North Reading Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

He led police on a chase before driving over a curb on Muddy Creek Church Road, disabling the vehicle, police said.

He was taken into custody at the scene and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude police, providing false identification to law enforcement and two summary traffic offenses.

State Police are investigating the vehicle theft allegations, and charges against the teen are forthcoming, according to police.

He was released to his parents, who reside in Terre Hill, police said.