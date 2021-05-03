Lamar Advertising marks Teacher Appreciation Week with billboards thanking local teachers

The company said it will honor 24 teachers on 14 billboards in the Lancaster and York areas as part of a nationwide campaign.

LANCASTER, Pa. — To help mark Teacher Appreciation Week, Lamar Advertising announced the launch of #LamarLovesTeachers, a national billboard campaign to honor and recognize teachers and educators across the country.

Throughout the week, Lamar will display images and names of teachers in the regions where they work on a rotating basis.

The campaign will span 115 markets and use more than 620 digital billboards, the company said.

Locally, Lamar said it will honor 24 teachers on 14 billboards in the Lancaster and York area, a company representative said.

The local billboard locations go as far south as Shrewsbury and as far north as Myerstown, but the majority are in and around the Lancaster metro area, Lamar said.

“We are excited to play a role in showing teachers just how much their hard work and dedication is appreciated,” said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. “Judging from the volume of submissions we received, there is tremendous enthusiasm to honor our teachers and express gratitude for all they do, especially during a very challenging time.”