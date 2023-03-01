Susquehanna NHA Bucket List: 55 must-see experiences you can enjoy in Lancaster, York counties

From hiking trails to covered bridges, historical markers to food and drinks, the Susquehanna National Heritage Area has plenty to offer visitors and residents.

YORK, Pa. — Susquehanna National Heritage Area announced the release of its Susquehanna NHA Bucket List -- a fun list of exciting things to see, do, explore and eat in Lancaster and York counties.

"We are inviting you to come explore whether you are a local resident or visiting for the day," Susquehanna NHA officials said in a press release. "With 55 activities featuring Susquehanna National Heritage businesses, events, and landmarks, there is something fun for everyone."

The Bucket List features historic sites and markers that explore the region's historical impact -- from the time both Lancaster and York served as the nation's capital cities in 1777 the roles they played in colonial America as a gateway to the frontier.

There are covered bridges to see, nature preserves to hike, ghost towns to uncover, and stories to learn in both counties.

"America’s 55th National Heritage Area is here to connect you to all the cultural discovery and outdoor fun the Susquehanna has to offer," the Susquehanna NHA said. "The Susquehanna National Heritage Area started the Bucket List to keep our river towns busy during the 2020 global pandemic.

"The goal was to capture and share great experiences like shopping and eating at some of the local businesses, visiting heritage sites and learning about local history, as well as appreciating the expanding connections to outdoor recreation opportunities."