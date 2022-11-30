Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster.
It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police.
Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.
EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the subject dead.
The investigation of the matter is ongoing, and police have not yet identified a suspect.
Anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.