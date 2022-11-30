Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

A man was found unresponsive on the 300 block of S. Marshall Street Wednesday morning. The death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster.

It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police.

Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the subject dead.

The investigation of the matter is ongoing, and police have not yet identified a suspect.