Lancaster County

Police investigating suspicious death in Lancaster

A man was found unresponsive on the 300 block of S. Marshall Street Wednesday morning. The death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster.

It is being investigated as a homicide, according to Lancaster Police.

Officers responding to the report of a "person down" found an unresponsive man on the 300 block of S. Marshall St. at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the subject dead.

The investigation of the matter is ongoing, and police have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

