Suspect in Lancaster sexual assault case faces additional charges

Police say a second woman claims she recognized Daijan Brown, 20, as her assailant after seeing him on the news for an alleged February sexual assault case

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last month is facing additional charges after a second victim identified him as her assailant in an earlier alleged incident, according to Lancaster City Police.

Daijan Anthony Brown, 20, was charged last week with the Feb. 3 sexual assault of a Lancaster woman, who claimed he pushed her into a parked vehicle and groped her breasts and buttocks during a robbery attempt, police say.

Brown is also accused of photographing the woman's bare breasts and buttocks during the alleged incident, which occurred on Lancaster Avenue around 10 p.m., police say.

He was identified as the suspect when police collected fingerprints from the vehicle Brown allegedly shoved the victim against during the assault, according to police.

Brown was charged with robbery, criminal attempt (rape), sexual assault, indecent assault, invasion of privacy, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, and possessing the instrument of crime in the incident, police say.

On Feb. 7, one day after media accounts of the incident began circulating, a second victim came to the Lancaster Police Station to identify Brown as her assailant in a similar incident that occurred Jan. 11 on the 400 block of North Queen Street, police say.

In that incident, which occurred at about 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of North Queen and Lemon streets, the victim claimed she was approached by a black male in his early 20's, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing, police allege.

The man initially asked the woman for directions, but then asked her to expose her breasts to him, the victim claimed. The victim told police she refused, but then noticed the suspect was holding a knife.

The man made more crude comments toward the victim before fleeing on foot when she began screaming for help, police say.

On Feb. 7, the second alleged victim said she saw Brown's photo on the news and recognized him as the man who approached her.