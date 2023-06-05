Police: Former SACA lawyer accused of defrauding clients in Lancaster

Susana Cortina was employed by SACA at the time, but was not representing the organization when she contracted with clients she's accused of defrauding, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster have charged a Hershey woman with fraud and theft after she allegedly failed to follow through on services she had promised to provide to contracted clients over a two-year span.

Susana Cortina is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft by deception, according to Lancaster Police.

She is accused of contracting to perform legal services for members of the community, but allegedly failing to follow through with providing the services she'd promised, police claim.

Cortina was a licensed attorney who was working for the Spanish American Civic Association at the time of her alleged offenses but was not acting on behalf of SACA when she took on the clients she is accused of defrauding, according to police.

The alleged offenses occurred between September 2020 and December 2022, police said.

SACA has fully cooperated with the investigation and is also concerned that there are additional members of the community who were victimized by Cortina, but have not filed a police report or initiated an investigation, according to police, who said they are asking any unidentified victims to come forward at this time.

"We ask any persons who were defrauded by Cortina to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301 and ask to speak with Detective Bingham or a working investigator," the police department said.