Central PA native directs successful Super Bowl commercial for The Botanist Gin

Camp Hill native and longtime Lancaster resident Greg Swartz directed the ad, which has garnered more than 60 million views since its debut in select markets Sunday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Super Bowl commercial directed by a Central Pennsylvania native and longtime resident is making a huge impact on social media after its on-air debut last Sunday.

Camp Hill native and former Lancaster resident Greg Swartz and his longtime business partner, Trevor Jones, collaborated on The Botanist Gin's first U.S. television ad, "The Spirit of Community," which aired during the Super Bowl in select markets and on the stream of the game on Peacock.

The company approached Blacksmith & Jones, the production company Swartz and Jones run together, about producing the commercial after seeing a feature documentary they did on the history of whisky and the people who create it called "The Water of Life."

The film debuted last year and was screened at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse in Lancaster. Blacksmith & Jones are currently in negotiations with a major distributor to give the film a nationwide release.

The Botanist Gin wanted its first U.S. television commercial to show its support for the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which is part of an effort to urge all Americans to show support for the bar and restaurant community.

The commercial features real-life bar and restaurant staff, amplifying the need for support and encouraging viewers to get involved.

The ad may have lacked the flash of a traditional Super Bowl spots -- which was a deliberate effort on the part of the creative team, Swartz said.

“We are storytellers first and foremost and we approach every project that way," he said in a press release. "We surround ourselves with incredible craftspeople and technicians — whether it’s DPs, Editors, composers, or drone pilots — and we trust them to do their jobs so that we can focus on the story. Whether it’s a commercial, a documentary, or a narrative film, story is the beating heart. Without that, you have all flash and nothing else.”