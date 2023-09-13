x
Lancaster County

Two McCaskey East students charged after handgun incident inside building

One of the students was seen posing with a handgun in a photo sent to other students at the Lancaster-based school, police said Wednesday.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police have charged two students after an alleged incident involving a handgun at McCaskey East High School.

According to police, at about 10:45 a.m., Lancaster City Police Resource Officers at the school learned that some students had received a photo of another student posing with a handgun. 

The investigation determined the photo had been taken in a restroom inside the building, police stated.

"Based on a coordinated, thorough and precise investigation the firearm was recovered and multiple arrests were made," the police department said in a statement. "There are no additional safety concerns regarding this incident at this time."

