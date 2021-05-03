Police: Man bites woman on nose during domestic incident at Lancaster County motel

Stephon Walls, 32, is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses in the incident, which occurred Friday night at a Travelodge motel on Columbia Ave.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old Lancaster County man was arrested Friday after allegedly biting a woman in the nose during a domestic incident at a motel.

Stephon Walls is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, unlawful restraint, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred at 5:46 p.m. at a Travelodge Motel on the 2100 block of Columbia Avenue, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Police say Walls and the victim were in a room they had rented at the motel when they began arguing. Walls allegedly smashed the television in the room, causing the victim to flee. Walls allegedly chased the victim, punched her in the face, and bit her on the nose, according to police.

The victim was "bleeding profusely" from her nose when officers arrived on scene, and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.