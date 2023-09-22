State Police searching for missing, endangered person from Lancaster County

Troopers say Jaime Palacio, 88, may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone who sees Palacio is asked to call 911.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing person from Lancaster County.

Troopers say Jaime Palacio, 88, may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury. He was last seen around midnight on Sept. 22 in the area of the 500 block of East Main Street, New Holland Borough, and may be driving a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla with Pennsylvania registration HRM-3454.

Palacio is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.