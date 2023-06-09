Police: Woman robs bank in Gap, Lancaster County

The suspect entered a Truist Bank on Route 41 in Salisbury Township and fled after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, according to State Police.

GAP, Pa. — Police are investigating the robbery of a bank branch in Lancaster County.

It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a Truist Bank on the 700 block of Route 41 in Salisbury Township, according to State Police.

Responding police learned a female suspect between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet tall and wearing a dark baseball cap, a gray sweatshirt, and black pants entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding cash in $50 and $100 denominations.

The note said the woman had a gun, but no one saw her produce the weapon, according to police.

After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled, police said.

No one was injured.