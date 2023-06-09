Police: Woman robs bank in Gap, Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — Police are investigating the robbery of a bank branch in Lancaster County.
It occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a Truist Bank on the 700 block of Route 41 in Salisbury Township, according to State Police.
Responding police learned a female suspect between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet tall and wearing a dark baseball cap, a gray sweatshirt, and black pants entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding cash in $50 and $100 denominations.
The note said the woman had a gun, but no one saw her produce the weapon, according to police.
After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled, police said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information related to this incident is requested to contact Trooper Paul Price at (717) 299-7650.