State DEP collects $736,000 civil penalty from builder of Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline for violations in 9 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Tuesday that it has collected a civil penalty of $736,294.11 from Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC for violations associated with the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline in Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties.

The penalty was part of a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty entered into between the DEP and Transco, the agency said.

The DEP will collect $680,000 of the civil penalty, and the remaining penalty, $56,294.11, will be distributed among the county conservation districts that inspected the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline during its construction to reimburse the costs they incurred during their inspections, the agency said.

“Impacts from construction activities that harm or have the potential to harm waters of the Commonwealth are unacceptable, and we will continue hold operators accountable,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a press release.

The violations included failure to properly maintain erosion and sedimentation best management practices, inadvertent returns of drilling fluids at drilling sites in Lebanon, Luzerne, and Wyoming counties, and sediment discharge into waters of the Commonwealth.

Full details are available in the CACP.