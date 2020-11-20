State court denies Lancaster County man's appeal of life sentence for 2018 murder conviction

Jose Ferrufino was found guilty of killing Hugo Garcia-Hernandez in 2017. Garcia-Hernandez was in a relationship with Ferrufino's wife, prosecutors say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man's 2018 conviction for fatally shooting his wife's partner was upheld this week by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Jose Ferrufino, 52, was seeking relief from the life sentence he received after being convicted for killing Hugo Garcia-Hernandez, 35, in a Providence Township home in 2017.

Ferrufino argued in his appeal that the jury's verdict in his 2018 conviction was against the weight of the evidence. The Superior Court's ruling rejected that argument, according to the Lancaster County DA.

The Court's ruling found there was "sufficient evidence" to convict Ferrufino, and that a local judge's previous denial of relief was appropriate.

Ferrufino was sentenced in January 2019 to life in prison, plus 15 to 35 years, for killing Garcia-Hernandez in what prosecutors called a “stone-cold assassination.

Garcia-Hernandez was in a relationship with Ferrufino's wife, according to testimony. He was fatally shot in the chest and beaten in the face when found inside his Pennsy Road home, according to testimony in the trial.