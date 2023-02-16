State attorney general reaches settlement with Lancaster County waste disposal company for missing thousands of trash collections

In 2021, Eagle Disposal failed to collect trash and/or recycling from over 1,800 residential subscription customers for multiple weeks at a time.

EAST EARL, Pa. — Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry on Thursday announced that the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has entered into a settlement agreement with Eagle Disposal of PA, Inc., for alleged violations of Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practice and Consumer Protection Law.

Eagle Disposal is a Lancaster County-based waste management company that offers both commercial and residential services, including garbage and recycling collection. According to the investigation, in 2021, Eagle failed to collect trash and/or recycling from over 1,800 residential subscription customers for multiple weeks at a time.

“Eagle Disposal let down Pennsylvanians, leaving many families to contend with garbage and recycling that should have been collected in a timely manner,” Henry said in a press release. “Pennsylvania’s citizens deserve service providers that honor agreements and take responsibility for mistakes when they occur. My office will continue to hold companies like Eagle Disposal accountable.”

As part of the settlement, Eagle Disposal has agreed to refund payments for any missed collections for Pennsylvania consumers who subscribed to residential trash and recycling services as of Jan. 1, 2021 and who have not yet received a refund from Eagle.

Further, Eagle has agreed to provide its customers with the option of receiving an email or text message in lieu of a phone call when the company believes that its trash or recycling will not be collected on time.

Eagle has also agreed to clearly and conspicuously disclose to all consumers that its recycling services are either included in the quarterly price or available at an additional cost.

Finally, Henry's office said, Eagle Disposal will pay the Commonwealth civil penalties of $30,000 and the costs of the investigation ($15,000).

In order to be eligible to receive restitution under the settlement, an Eagle customer who had missed pickups must file a complaint using one of the methods below, by no later than May 16.

The consumer must indicate the number of weeks of missed trash or recycling service, Henry said.

Affected consumers may file complaints through one of the following methods:

File a consumer complaint at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/consumer-complaint/ Print a complaint form at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/consumer-complaint/ and mail it to the address below. Send an email to consumers@attorneygeneral.gov Mail a letter to Agent Brett Mauser, Office of Attorney General, 15th Floor, Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA 17120.