Lancaster DA: December 2020 stabbing that killed home invader in the city justified under Castle Doctrine

On December 29, 2020, at approximately 7:59 a.m., officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to a residence on South Ann Street for a disturbance, which was then upgraded to a stabbing.

The reporting person and occupant of the residence informed dispatchers that someone was breaking into his apartment and then, in a subsequent call, reported that he had stabbed the person.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lopez-Perez laying inside the front door in the vestibule area of a multi-residence building. Lopez-Perez was determined to be deceased at the scene.

On the morning of December 29th, Lopez-Perez walked to the Ann Street residence and began yelling and pounding on the locked security door, inside the first floor of the building.

Lopez-Perez walked around to the side of the building to gain access to the fire escape stairs. Lopez-Perez climbed the fire escape and knocked several times on the window outside the male’s room.

Lopez-Perez then returned to the front of the building, entered the vestibule, and began knocking and pounding on the locked security door again, while yelling to open the door.

Lopez-Perez eventually shattered the glass portion of the door and unlocked the door to gain entry to the rooms within the building.

Lopez-Perez proceeded up the stairs to the second floor, where the male resided, and began pounding on the locked wooden door.

At this time, the male occupant called 911 and yelled numerous times for Lopez-Perez to stay out of his room.

Lopez-Perez then forced entry into the room by breaking the door nearly in half and separating parts of the door from the lock mechanism.

The male occupant ordered Lopez-Perez to get out of his room and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the male stabbed Lopez-Perez, and the struggle continued into the hallway, outside the male’s room and at the top of the stairs.

Lopez-Perez fell down the stairs coming to rest at the bottom of the stars inside the damaged security door.

The male returned to his room and called 911 again, and frantically explained that he needed help because he had just stabbed the person who broke into his room. He and the female friend were in the room when the incident occurred.

Investigators listened to the 911 call recordings and confirmed that the reporting male had called 911 from his cell phone while Lopez-Perez was attempting to break into the security door on the first floor of the Ann Street property and remained on the line with the dispatcher, explaining what was happening and that he needed the police.

Investigators also confirmed via the 911 calls that the reporting male yelled numerous times to Lopez-Perez to stay out of his room.

The investigation revealed that Lopez-Perez knew where the woman was staying on December 29 th , but Lopez-Perez was unknown to the male resident.

An examination of the woman's phone confirmed that Lopez-Perez made numerous attempts to contact her on December 28 th and 29 th .