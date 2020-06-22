SPCA officers remove 105 cats and kittens from Lancaster County property

The cats were rescued after a concerned citizen called the organization to report suspected animal neglect at the Lititz property, the PSPCA said.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA announced that it rescued 105 animals from a Lancaster County residence last week after receiving a report of suspected animal neglect.

The search occurred on June 16 at a home in Lititz, the PSPCA said.

A total of 105 cats and kittens were removed due to concerns over untreated medical conditions, according to the PSPCA.

Two dead kittens were also removed from the property, the PSPCA said.

When questioned, the property owner indicated there were nine cats in the house, according to the PSPCA.

A number of the cats taken from the property were suffering from upper respiratory infections, untreated eye infections, and heavy matting of their fur, the PSPCA said.

All of the animals were taken to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters for further diagnostics and treatment.

All but 17 of the cats were surrendered to the PSPCA. The remaining cats not signed over will remain in the organization's care until they are either surrendered by the owner or awarded to the organization through court proceedings, the PSPCA said.

“Spending hours inside a property finding and removing neglected and abused animals is all too common an occurrence for us,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement & Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA in a press release. “We are grateful to that Good Samaritan who contacted us, as without that individual we could not end the suffering of these animals. Now we call on the public again to help us fulfill our mission to find new loving homes for these cats who deserve to know what a healthy loving home is like.”